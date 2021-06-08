H.C. Wainwright Keeps a Buy Rating on Zosano Pharma (ZSAN)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Zosano Pharma (ZSAN), with a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.0% and a 45.5% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Protalix Biotherapeutics, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Bausch Health Companies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Zosano Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $2.17, implying a 161.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 27, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $2.00 price target.

Zosano Pharma’s market cap is currently $97.64M and has a P/E ratio of -2.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.02.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 19 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ZSAN in relation to earlier this year.

Zosano Pharma Corp. is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the provision of systemic administration of therapeutics to patients. It offers Qtrypta, a drug used orally and nasally to effectively and safely treat acute migraine. The company was founded in January 2012 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.