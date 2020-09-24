H.C. Wainwright Keeps a Buy Rating on Western Copper (WRN)

In a report released today, Heiko Ihle from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Western Copper (WRN), with a price target of $2.75. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.4% and a 55.2% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, Northern Dynasty Minerals, and First Majestic Silver.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Western Copper with a $2.75 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $1.53 and a one-year low of $0.31. Currently, Western Copper has an average volume of 441.4K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 10 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of WRN in relation to earlier this year.

Western Copper & Gold Corp. is an exploration stage company, which focuses on the development of Casino Project. The company was founded on March 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.