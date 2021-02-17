H.C. Wainwright Keeps a Buy Rating on Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA)

In a report released today, Oren Livnat from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA), with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $14.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Livnat is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.0% and a 62.6% success rate. Livnat covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Collegium Pharmaceutical, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Taiwan Liposome Company.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.67, which is a 60.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ market cap is currently $352.8M and has a P/E ratio of -9.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 9.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage medical dermatology company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.