H.C. Wainwright Keeps a Buy Rating on Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth reiterated a Buy rating on Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL) today and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $9.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 31.3% and a 47.8% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, and Cellectar Biosciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Trillium Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $23.20, implying a 149.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 26, JonesTrading also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $20.96 and a one-year low of $5.20. Currently, Trillium Therapeutics has an average volume of 1.38M.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline is comprised of TTI-621, TTI-622, and TTI-2341(EGFR Inhibitor). The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.