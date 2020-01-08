H.C. Wainwright Keeps a Buy Rating on Theravance Biopharma (TBPH)

In a report released today, Douglas Tsao from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Theravance Biopharma (TBPH), with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.7% and a 53.2% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Protagonist Therapeutics, and Minerva Neurosciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Theravance Biopharma with a $36.67 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $28.48 and a one-year low of $15.18. Currently, Theravance Biopharma has an average volume of 274.1K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 58 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TBPH in relation to earlier this year.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, research, development, and commercialization of small molecule medicines. Its products include telavancin under the VIBATIV brand, revefenacin under the TD 4208 brand, and neprilysin.