H.C. Wainwright Keeps a Buy Rating on TG Therapeutics (TGTX)

In a report released today, Edward White from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on TG Therapeutics (TGTX), with a price target of $89.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $38.22.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 40.1% and a 46.0% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and Silverback Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for TG Therapeutics with a $76.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TG Therapeutics’ market cap is currently $5.69B and has a P/E ratio of -16.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 10.97.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

TG Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1101, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More on TGTX: