H.C. Wainwright Keeps a Buy Rating on Tenax Therapeutics (TENX)

Christine Brown- April 5, 2021, 6:15 AM EDT

H.C. Wainwright analyst Vernon Bernardino reiterated a Buy rating on Tenax Therapeutics (TENX) today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernardino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 34.2% and a 41.6% success rate. Bernardino covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Citius Pharmaceuticals, ENDRA Life Sciences, and Can-Fite BioPharma.

Tenax Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Tenax Therapeutics’ market cap is currently $27.86M and has a P/E ratio of -1.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.76.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic products for the critical care market. Its product candidate includes Levosimendan, a calcium sensitizer activator for intravenous use in hospitalized patients with acutely decompensated heart failure. The company was founded on May 26, 1967 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts