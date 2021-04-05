H.C. Wainwright Keeps a Buy Rating on Tenax Therapeutics (TENX)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Vernon Bernardino reiterated a Buy rating on Tenax Therapeutics (TENX) today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernardino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 34.2% and a 41.6% success rate. Bernardino covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Citius Pharmaceuticals, ENDRA Life Sciences, and Can-Fite BioPharma.

Tenax Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Tenax Therapeutics’ market cap is currently $27.86M and has a P/E ratio of -1.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.76.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic products for the critical care market. Its product candidate includes Levosimendan, a calcium sensitizer activator for intravenous use in hospitalized patients with acutely decompensated heart failure. The company was founded on May 26, 1967 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.