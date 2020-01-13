H.C. Wainwright Keeps a Buy Rating on Synlogic (SYBX)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Synlogic (SYBX), with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.69, close to its 52-week low of $1.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.9% and a 49.9% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Biospecifics Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Synlogic with a $10.00 average price target.

Based on Synlogic’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $13.29 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $11.93 million.

Synlogic, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in drug discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines. It focuses on SYNB1020 and SYNB1618, which are orally administered and target hyperammonemia and phenylketonuria. It also works on SYNB1891, an intratumorally administered which treats cancer.