H.C. Wainwright Keeps a Buy Rating on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI)

In a report released today, Edward White from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI), with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.40.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.5% and a 49.4% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Karyopharm Therapeutics, TRACON Pharmaceuticals, and Aeglea Biotherapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $10.80.

The company has a one-year high of $10.57 and a one-year low of $1.74. Currently, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 3.33M.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ, and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.