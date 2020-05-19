H.C. Wainwright Keeps a Buy Rating on Rockwell Med (RMTI)

Jason Carr- May 19, 2020, 7:13 AM EDT

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Rockwell Med (RMTI) today and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 30.2% and a 57.2% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Black Diamond Therapeutics, Biospecifics Technologies, and Springworks Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Rockwell Med with a $9.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $5.10 and a one-year low of $1.31. Currently, Rockwell Med has an average volume of 1.43M.

Rockwell Medical, Inc. engages in targeting end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease. Its dialysis products include hemodialysis concentrates, citrapure, dri-sate, safety data sheets,ancillary products, and renal pure. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.

