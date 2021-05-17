H.C. Wainwright Keeps a Buy Rating on RAPT Therapeutics (RAPT)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on RAPT Therapeutics (RAPT), with a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $20.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.6% and a 39.1% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Protalix Biotherapeutics, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Bausch Health Companies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on RAPT Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $36.00, representing an 83.9% upside. In a report issued on May 11, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $43.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $41.86 and a one-year low of $14.09. Currently, RAPT Therapeutics has an average volume of 140.7K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 58 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of RAPT in relation to earlier this year.

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.