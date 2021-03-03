H.C. Wainwright Keeps a Buy Rating on Neoleukin Therapeutics (NLTX)

In a report released today, Robert Burns from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Neoleukin Therapeutics (NLTX), with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $11.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Burns is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 39.9% and a 61.3% success rate. Burns covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Black Diamond Therapeutics.

Neoleukin Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.75.

The company has a one-year high of $18.13 and a one-year low of $5.81. Currently, Neoleukin Therapeutics has an average volume of 415.7K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 7 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of NLTX in relation to earlier this year.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the design of de novo protein therapeutics to address significant unmet medical needs in oncology, inflammation, and autoimmunity. Its lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to eliminate alpha receptor binding. The company was founded by Daniel-Adriano Silva, Carl Walkey, and Umut Ulge in December 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.