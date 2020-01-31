H.C. Wainwright Keeps a Buy Rating on Miragen Therapeutics (MGEN)

In a report released today, Vernon Bernardino from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Miragen Therapeutics (MGEN), with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernardino is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.5% and a 33.3% success rate. Bernardino covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Citius Pharmaceuticals, and Aridis Pharmaceuticals.

Miragen Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.25, representing a 138.6% upside. In a report issued on January 23, Wedbush also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

Based on Miragen Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $11.23 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $10.32 million.

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product pipelines include MRG-106 that focuses on the treatment of blood cancer; and MRG-201 deals with the treatment of pathological fibrosis.