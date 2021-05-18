H.C. Wainwright Keeps a Buy Rating on Milestone Pharmaceuticals (MIST)

Howard Kim- May 18, 2021, 6:19 AM EDT

H.C. Wainwright analyst Patrick Trucchio maintained a Buy rating on Milestone Pharmaceuticals (MIST) today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Trucchio is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.1% and a 36.5% success rate. Trucchio covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Precision BioSciences, and Flexion Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Milestone Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $17.00, implying a 192.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target.

Based on Milestone Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $8.67 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $18.29 million.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics based on clinically-validated mechanisms for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. It designs and develops a rapid-onset nasal spray with Etripamil. The company was founded by Philippe Douville and Philippe Lamarre in 2005 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

