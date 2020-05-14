H.C. Wainwright Keeps a Buy Rating on MannKind (MNKD)

In a report released today, Oren Livnat from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on MannKind (MNKD), with a price target of $2.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Livnat is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.5% and a 40.7% success rate. Livnat covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Collegium Pharmaceutical, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

MannKind has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.67, representing a 107.0% upside. In a report issued on May 7, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $2.50 price target.

Based on MannKind’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $16.24 million and GAAP net loss of $9.32 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $17.45 million and had a GAAP net loss of $14.88 million.

MannKind Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and, commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

