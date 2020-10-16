H.C. Wainwright Keeps a Buy Rating on KalVista Pharmaceuticals (KALV)

In a report released today, Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on KalVista Pharmaceuticals (KALV), with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $15.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.5% and a 43.8% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Proteostasis Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for KalVista Pharmaceuticals with a $28.33 average price target, an 86.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Roth Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $18.96 and a one-year low of $5.61. Currently, KalVista Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 62.41K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors. Its product candidates are inhibitors of plasma kallikrein being developed for two indications: hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME). The company was founded by T. Andrew Crockett, Edward P. Feener, and Lloyd Paul Aiello and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.