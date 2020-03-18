H.C. Wainwright Keeps a Buy Rating on IMV (IMV)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis reiterated a Buy rating on IMV (IMV) today and set a price target of $11.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -13.7% and a 23.3% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on IMV is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $6.48, implying a 99.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 13, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

Based on IMV’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $5.98 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $5.82 million.

IMV, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new class of immunotherapy in Oncology. Its proprietary drug delivery platform (DPX) enables the programming of immune cells in vivo. The firm’s candidate, DPX-Survivac, is a T cell-activating immunotherapy combining DPX with a specific tumor target: Survivin.

