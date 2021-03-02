H.C. Wainwright Keeps a Buy Rating on Idera (IDRA)

In a report released today, Sean Lee CFA from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Idera (IDRA), with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.92.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 76.7% and a 75.0% success rate. CFA covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as CASI Pharmaceuticals, Kazia Therapeutics, and Gritstone Oncology.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Idera is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $9.00.

Idera’s market cap is currently $187M and has a P/E ratio of -1.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -5.11.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 32 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of IDRA in relation to earlier this year.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the clinical development, and commercialization of drug candidates for both oncology and rare disease indications. The company was founded by Paul C. Zamecnik, Sudhir A. Agrawal, and James B. Wyngaarden on May 25, 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.