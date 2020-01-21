H.C. Wainwright Keeps a Buy Rating on HTG Molecular Diagnostics (HTGM)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Yi Chen reiterated a Buy rating on HTG Molecular Diagnostics (HTGM) today and set a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.66, close to its 52-week low of $0.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.2% and a 51.1% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Stealth Biotherapeutics, and Aslan Pharmaceuticals.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.25, which is a 230.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 14, Craig-Hallum also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $2.50 price target.

Based on HTG Molecular Diagnostics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $4.74 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $2.13 million.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. engages in the provision of molecular technology solutions that facilitates molecular profiling. Its customers include biopharmaceutical companies, academic research centers, and molecular testing laboratories. The company was founded by Bruce E. Seligmann in October 1997 and is headquartered in Tucson, AZ.