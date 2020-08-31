H.C. Wainwright Keeps a Buy Rating on Gevo (GEVO)

In a report released today, Amit Dayal from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Gevo (GEVO), with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Dayal is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.1% and a 48.5% success rate. Dayal covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ballard Power Systems, Westport Fuel Systems, and Orion Energy Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Gevo is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $3.53, which is a 163.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 21, Noble Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $2.40 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $3.60 and a one-year low of $0.46. Currently, Gevo has an average volume of 31.12M.

Gevo, Inc. is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology. The Gevo Development and Agri-Energy segment is currently responsible for the operation of its agri energy facility and the production of ethanol, isobutanol, and related products. The company was founded by Matthew W. Peters, Peter Meinhold, and Frances Hamilton Arnold on June 9, 2005 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.