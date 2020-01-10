H.C. Wainwright Keeps a Buy Rating on Forty Seven (FTSV)

In a report released today, Swayampakula Ramakanth from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Forty Seven (FTSV), with a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $35.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -2.5% and a 38.7% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Zomedica Pharmaceuticals, and ThermoGenesis Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Forty Seven with a $41.75 average price target, a 15.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 7, Roth Capital also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

Based on Forty Seven’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $15.16 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $17.21 million.

Forty Seven, Inc. develops therapies that target cancer immune evasion pathways. It develops Hu5F9-G4, a monoclonal antibody against human CD47 that potentially has applications spanning multiple tumor types and treatment modalities.

