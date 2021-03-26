H.C. Wainwright Keeps a Buy Rating on ENDRA Life Sciences (NDRA)

Catie Powers- March 26, 2021, 6:25 AM EDT

H.C. Wainwright analyst Vernon Bernardino reiterated a Buy rating on ENDRA Life Sciences (NDRA) today and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernardino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 33.4% and a 41.2% success rate. Bernardino covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Citius Pharmaceuticals, Tenax Therapeutics, and Can-Fite BioPharma.

ENDRA Life Sciences has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.00.

The company has a one-year high of $3.10 and a one-year low of $0.60. Currently, ENDRA Life Sciences has an average volume of 3.42M.

ENDRA Life Sciences, Inc. develops medical imaging technology. It operates Thermo-Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound platform to enable clinicians to visualize human tissue composition, function and temperature. The company was founded on July 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.

