H.C. Wainwright Keeps a Buy Rating on Cleanspark (CLSK)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Amit Dayal maintained a Buy rating on Cleanspark (CLSK) today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Dayal is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.9% and a 41.8% success rate. Dayal covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Renewable Energy Group, Plug Power, and Arcimoto.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cleanspark with a $18.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $5.50 and a one-year low of $3.82. Currently, Cleanspark has an average volume of 53.79K.

Cleanspark, Inc. offers advanced energy software and control technology that enables a plug-and-play enterprise solution to modern energy challenges. Its services consist of intelligent energy monitoring and controls, Microgrid design and engineering, Microgrid consulting services, and turn-key Microgrid implementation services.