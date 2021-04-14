H.C. Wainwright Keeps a Buy Rating on Black Diamond Therapeutics (BDTX)

In a report released today, Robert Burns from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Black Diamond Therapeutics (BDTX), with a price target of $53.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $25.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Burns is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.1% and a 38.8% success rate. Burns covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Springworks Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Black Diamond Therapeutics with a $50.60 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $46.25 and a one-year low of $21.04. Currently, Black Diamond Therapeutics has an average volume of 424.8K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the biotechnology company that discovers and develops therapeutic agents to target unique oncogenic protein-isoforms. The company was founded by Dr. David M. Epstein and Dr. Elizabeth Buck in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.