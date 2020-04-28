H.C. Wainwright Keeps a Buy Rating on Bioxcel Therapeutics (BTAI)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Bioxcel Therapeutics (BTAI), with a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $32.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.3% and a 46.7% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Biospecifics Technologies, and Springworks Therapeutics.

Bioxcel Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $75.67.

Based on Bioxcel Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $8.28 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $7.08 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 9 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of BTAI in relation to earlier this year.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer. The company was founded by Vimal D. Mehta on March 29, 2017 and is headquartered in New Haven, CT.