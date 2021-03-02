H.C. Wainwright Keeps a Buy Rating on BiomX (PHGE)

Christine Brown- March 2, 2021, 9:25 AM EDT

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis maintained a Buy rating on BiomX (PHGE) today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 50.7% and a 68.8% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, and Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for BiomX with a $20.00 average price target.

BiomX’s market cap is currently $181.3M and has a P/E ratio of -1.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.71.

BiomX Ltd engages in developing bacteriophage-based therapies for the treatment and prevention of diseases stemming from dysbiosis of the microbiome. The company was founded in March 2015 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

