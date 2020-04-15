H.C. Wainwright Keeps a Buy Rating on Avino Silver & Gold (ASM)

In a report released today, Heiko Ihle from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Avino Silver & Gold (ASM), with a price target of $1.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -11.3% and a 30.7% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, Northern Dynasty Minerals, and First Majestic Silver.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Avino Silver & Gold with a $1.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $0.81 and a one-year low of $0.26. Currently, Avino Silver & Gold has an average volume of 417.4K.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses in silver reserves in Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.