H.C. Wainwright Keeps a Buy Rating on Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL)

In a report released today, Oren Livnat from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL), with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Livnat is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 48.0% success rate. Livnat covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Collegium Pharmaceutical, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, and Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.25, representing a 140.0% upside. In a report issued on May 10, Oppenheimer also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $19.00 price target.

Based on Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $13.45 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $12.24 million and had a GAAP net loss of $865K.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. It offers Bloxiverz, Vazculep, and Akovaz. The company was founded on December 1, 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.