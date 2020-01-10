H.C. Wainwright Keeps a Buy Rating on aTyr Pharma (LIFE)

In a report released today, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on aTyr Pharma (LIFE), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.4% and a 42.7% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on aTyr Pharma is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.00.

The company has a one-year high of $10.08 and a one-year low of $2.76. Currently, aTyr Pharma has an average volume of 209.3K.

aTyr Pharma, Inc. develops protein therapeutics and novel class of biologic drugs. It plans to build a pipeline of therapeutic products based on Physiocrine biology.