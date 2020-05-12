H.C. Wainwright Keeps a Buy Rating on Aslan Pharmaceuticals (ASLN)

In a report released today, Yi Chen from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Aslan Pharmaceuticals (ASLN), with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.8% and a 46.9% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aslan Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $5.00.

The company has a one-year high of $8.18 and a one-year low of $0.35. Currently, Aslan Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 172.1K.

Aslan Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. Its pipeline includes varlitinib, ASLAN003, ASLAN004, and ASLAN002. The firm’s portfolio focuses on validated growth pathways applied to new patient segments, novel immune checkpoints, and novel cancer metabolic pathways. The company was founded by Carl Aslan Jason Morton Firth, Mark McHale, and Jeffrey Tomlinson in 2010 and is headquartered in Singapore.