H.C. Wainwright Keeps a Buy Rating on Arch Therapeutics (ARTH)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Arch Therapeutics (ARTH) today and set a price target of $1.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 31.8% and a 51.0% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Black Diamond Therapeutics.

Arch Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.38.

The company has a one-year high of $0.33 and a one-year low of $0.12. Currently, Arch Therapeutics has an average volume of 314.8K.

Arch Therapeutics, Inc. is a development stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and provision of hemostasis and sealant technology platform. Its product candidates include AC5 Devices, which designed to achieve hemostasis during surgical, wound, and interventional care. The company was founded by Rutledge Ellis-Behnke and Terrence W. Norchi on September 16, 2009 and is headquartered in Framingham, MA.