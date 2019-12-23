H.C. Wainwright Keeps a Buy Rating on Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA) today and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.1% and a 45.6% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Biospecifics Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Arcadia Biosciences is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $15.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $10.40 and a one-year low of $1.82. Currently, Arcadia Biosciences has an average volume of 512.7K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 9 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of RKDA in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. is an agricultural biotechnology company which engages in the development of agricultural products for the improvement of the environment and human health. It uses screening, breeding, and biotechnology techniques to create agricultural products for consumers, processors, and farmers.