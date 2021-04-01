H.C. Wainwright Keeps a Buy Rating on Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ed Arce maintained a Buy rating on Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS) today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.5% and a 40.4% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, and Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Arbutus Biopharma has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.43.

The company has a one-year high of $9.02 and a one-year low of $0.88. Currently, Arbutus Biopharma has an average volume of 2.67M.

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

