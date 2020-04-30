H.C. Wainwright Keeps a Buy Rating on Aravive (ARAV)

In a report released today, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Aravive (ARAV), with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $12.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.5% and a 43.7% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aravive is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $26.00.

The company has a one-year high of $15.62 and a one-year low of $3.34. Currently, Aravive has an average volume of 168.4K.

Aravive, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments, and immune suppression. The company was founded on December 10, 2008 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.