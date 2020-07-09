H.C. Wainwright Keeps a Buy Rating on Applied DNA Sciences (APDN)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Yi Chen reiterated a Buy rating on Applied DNA Sciences (APDN) today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.4% and a 47.4% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Applied DNA Sciences is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $19.50.

Based on Applied DNA Sciences’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $552.5K and GAAP net loss of $2.95 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $778.5K and had a GAAP net loss of $2.69 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 17 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. engages in the provision of security solutions. It offers molecular-based technology solutions and services that can help protect products, brands, supply chains, and intellectual property of companies, governments, and consumers from theft, counterfeiting, fraud, and diversion. Its products include the following brands: Applied DNA Sciences, SigNature, molecular tags, SigNature, T molecular tags, fiberTyping, DNAnet, digitalDNA, SigNify, BackTrac, Beacon, and CertainT. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Stony Brook, NY.