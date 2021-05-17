H.C. Wainwright Keeps a Buy Rating on Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL), with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $11.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.6% and a 39.1% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Protalix Biotherapeutics, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Bausch Health Companies.

Anavex Life Sciences has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.13, representing a 93.6% upside. In a report issued on May 14, Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $19.50 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $28.70 and a one-year low of $3.42. Currently, Anavex Life Sciences has an average volume of 1.37M.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome. The company was founded by Harvey Lalach and Athanasios Skarpelos on January 23, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.