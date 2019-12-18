H.C. Wainwright Keeps a Buy Rating on Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS) today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.14, close to its 52-week low of $3.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.4% and a 44.1% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Biospecifics Technologies.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.88, implying a 141.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 9, Evercore ISI also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

Based on Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $27.58 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $33.15 million.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in discovery and development of chrono-synchronous therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. Its products include GOCOVRI, ADS-5012, ADS-4101, and Namzaric. GOCOVRI is indicated for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy.