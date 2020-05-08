H.C. Wainwright Keeps a Buy Rating on Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS) today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.4% and a 53.7% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Black Diamond Therapeutics, Biospecifics Technologies, and Springworks Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Adamas Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.75, implying a 158.9% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Northland Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.50 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $16.35 million and GAAP net loss of $23.08 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $13.32 million and had a GAAP net loss of $28.88 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in discovery and development of chrono-synchronous therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. Its products include GOCOVRI, ADS-5012, ADS-4101, and Namzaric. GOCOVRI is indicated for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy. ADS-5102 is a treatment for walking impairment in patients with multiple sclerosis. ADS-401 treats partial onset seizures in patients with epilepsy. Namzaric is a drug treatment for moderate to severe Alzheimer’s disease. The company was founded by Gregory T. Went on November 15, 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.