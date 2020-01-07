H.C. Wainwright Initiates a Buy Rating on X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth initiated coverage with a Buy rating on X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR) today and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.39, close to its 52-week low of $9.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -4.2% and a 37.2% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Zomedica Pharmaceuticals, and ThermoGenesis Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for X4 Pharmaceuticals with a $20.25 average price target, implying an 89.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 23, Oppenheimer also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $23.93 and a one-year low of $9.36. Currently, X4 Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 69.56K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.

Read More on XFOR: