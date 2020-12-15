H.C. Wainwright Initiates a Buy Rating on Wave Life Sciences (WVE)

Wave Life Sciences (WVE) received a Buy rating and a $20.00 price target from H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.5% and a 55.1% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Zentalis Pharmaceuticals.

Wave Life Sciences has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.20.

Wave Life Sciences’ market cap is currently $449.2M and has a P/E ratio of -1.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.98.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.