H.C. Wainwright Initiates a Buy Rating on Viela Bio (VIE)

Viela Bio (VIE) received a Buy rating and a $60.00 price target from H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $37.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.3% and a 52.3% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Biospecifics Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Viela Bio is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $45.50, representing a 20.1% upside. In a report issued on February 11, Guggenheim also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $51.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $47.79 and a one-year low of $18.20. Currently, Viela Bio has an average volume of 111.4K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 12 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of VIE in relation to earlier this year.

Viela Bio, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatment for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate, inebilizumab, is a humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb), designed to target CD19, a molecule expressed on the surface of a broad range of immune system B cells.