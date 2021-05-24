H.C. Wainwright Initiates a Buy Rating on Vaccitech Plc Sponsored ADR (VACC)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Yi Chen initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Vaccitech Plc Sponsored ADR (VACC) today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $14.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 58.7% and a 51.9% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings, Interpace Diagnostics Group, and HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

Vaccitech Plc Sponsored ADR has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $25.00.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 10 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of VACC in relation to earlier this year.

Vaccitech PLC is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancer. Its therapeutic programs include VTP-300, VTP-200, VTP-850, and VTP-600. Its current prophylactic programs include VTP-400. In addition, it also co-invented a COVID-19 vaccine candidate with the University of Oxford known as COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca.