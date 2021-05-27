H.C. Wainwright Initiates a Buy Rating on Super League Gaming (SLGG)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Scott Buck initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Super League Gaming (SLGG) today and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Buck is ranked #323 out of 7535 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Super League Gaming is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.00, implying a 53.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 18, Maxim Group also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

Based on Super League Gaming’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $788K and GAAP net loss of $4.63 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $243K and had a GAAP net loss of $5.13 million.

Super League Gaming, Inc. is an emerging growth company, which engages in the provision of an amateur E-sports community and cloud-based content platform. It offers theater gaming, cloud, and team gaming. The company was founded by John Miller, David Steigelfest, and Brett Morris on October 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.