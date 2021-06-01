H.C. Wainwright Initiates a Buy Rating on Mawson Infrastructure Group (MIGI)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Kevin Dede initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Mawson Infrastructure Group (MIGI) today and set a price target of $1.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Dede is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 18.0% and a 45.7% success rate. Dede covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Summit Wireless Technologies, HIVE Blockchain Technologies, and Magic Software Enterprises.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Mawson Infrastructure Group with a $1.50 average price target.

Mawson Infrastructure Group’s market cap is currently $382.1M and has a P/E ratio of -5.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 12.64.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 7 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MIGI in relation to earlier this year.

