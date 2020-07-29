H.C. Wainwright Initiates a Buy Rating on Immunovant (IMVT)

In a report released today, Douglas Tsao from H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Immunovant (IMVT) and a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $23.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 48.5% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Protagonist Therapeutics, and Minerva Neurosciences.

Immunovant has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $34.75, which is a 41.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 14, Nomura also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $37.00 price target.

Based on Immunovant’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $20.55 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $450.

Immunovant, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on enabling normal lives for patients with autoimmune diseases. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.