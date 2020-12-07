H.C. Wainwright Initiates a Buy Rating on I-MAB (IMAB)

In a report released today, Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage with a Buy rating on I-MAB (IMAB) and a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $37.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.6% and a 53.5% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, KalVista Pharmaceuticals, and Zentalis Pharmaceuticals.

I-MAB has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $55.00.

The company has a one-year high of $47.46 and a one-year low of $9.30. Currently, I-MAB has an average volume of 248.4K.

I-Mab is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercialization of differentiated biologics to treat diseases with significant unmet medical needs, particularly cancers and autoimmune disorders. The company was founded by Jingwu Zhang Zang on June 30, 2016 and is headquartered in Pudong, China.