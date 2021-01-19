H.C. Wainwright Initiates a Buy Rating on Caladrius Biosciences (CLBS)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Caladrius Biosciences (CLBS) today and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 40.9% and a 67.1% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, and Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Caladrius Biosciences with a $14.00 average price target.

Caladrius Biosciences’ market cap is currently $30.45M and has a P/E ratio of -2.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.81.

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing products in cardiovascular and autoimmune disease that have the potential to restore the health of people with chronic illnesses. Its product pipeline includes CLBS12, CLBS14, and CLBS03. The company was founded on September 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.