H.C. Wainwright Initiates a Buy Rating on BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO)

BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO) received a Buy rating and a $50.00 price target from H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $28.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.1% and a 32.6% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Biospecifics Technologies, and Springworks Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for BridgeBio Pharma with a $45.40 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $48.37 and a one-year low of $14.23. Currently, BridgeBio Pharma has an average volume of 925.1K.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. engages in developing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of 15 development programs includes product candidates from early discovery to late-stage development. The firm develops BBP-265, an oral small molecule transthyretin for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, including cardiomyopathy and polyneuropathy manifestations; infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of FGFR-driven cancers and in preclinical development for the treatment of achondroplasia; and BBP-631, a preclinical adeno-associated virus, gene transfer product candidate, for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia caused by 21OHD. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly and Neil Kumar on May 17, 2019 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.