H.C. Wainwright Initiates a Buy Rating on Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL)

Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL) received a Buy rating and a $12.00 price target from H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.65, close to its 52-week low of $2.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -12.5% and a 19.7% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Springworks Therapeutics, and Bausch Health Companies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Anavex Life Sciences is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $12.00.

The company has a one-year high of $6.31 and a one-year low of $2.21. Currently, Anavex Life Sciences has an average volume of 1.19M.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.