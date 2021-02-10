H.C. Wainwright Initiates a Buy Rating on ALX Oncology Holdings (ALXO)

In a report released today, Swayampakula Ramakanth from H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage with a Buy rating on ALX Oncology Holdings (ALXO) and a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $82.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 50.5% and a 57.1% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, and Cellectar Biosciences.

ALX Oncology Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $99.00.

ALX Oncology Holdings’ market cap is currently $3.05B and has a P/E ratio of -50.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 12.47.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 19 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ALXO in relation to earlier this year.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. The firm is focused on developing therapies that block the CD47 checkpoint pathway and bridge the innate and adaptive immune system.